Lamduan Armitage (nee Seekanya) was found by walkers at Sell Gill near Pen-y-ghent, above Horton in Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Dales, on September 20, 2004. Detectives have travelled overseas to meet parents and other family members as part of the ongoing investigation into her death, North Yorkshire Police said.

The identity of Lamduan was unknown for more than 15 years, when she was known as the Lady of the Hills, until the force’s Major Investigation Team’s Cold Case Review Unit achieved a breakthrough using a combination of media coverage and DNA testing. A news article helped bring the case to the attention of Lamduan’s parents in Udon Thani, north-east Thailand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They came forward to North Yorkshire Police believing the woman could be their daughter who they had not seen since 2004. DNA testing was carried out which confirmed the woman to be Lamduan who would now be aged 55. It was established that she was married mother of three who was living in northern England at the time of her unexplained death.

Lamduan Armitage, who was known as the Lady of the Hills before she was identified 15 years later

Red tape and Covid-19 had prevented the force from continuing its investigation for four years – until now.

Adam Harland, manager of the Cold Case Review Unit, said: “Despite the difficulties we have faced to progress the investigation in recent years, we remain determined to seek answers for Lamduan’s family about the circumstances of her being found dead in a beautiful but remote part of the Yorkshire Dales in September 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been frustrating to have had to wait so long to be able to travel to Thailand. We are hoping to speak with all the members of her family, including her husband, to gather their evidence about her life and to offer what support we can with regards to their loss.

“The loss of any family member in circumstances of homicide is a terrible blow, bringing a misery and a sense of loss that so often lasts a lifetime. There is, in this case, the additional pain that for 14 years it was not even known that this had been Lamduan’s fate. We will also be consulting with all the family members about a request that Lamduan’s remains be returned to her family in Thailand in accordance with their Buddhist faith.

“This is not a straightforward process to achieve, but they will have our assistance and support in bringing a resolution to this particularly unhappy case. We thank the Thai authorities for their co-operation with the investigation, and for the support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies in Thailand and United Kingdom.”

Mr Harland also asked people to avoid speculation which could damage the investigation. He said: “North Yorkshire Police is aware of the widespread interest in this investigation which strikes at the heart of issues surrounding violence against women and girls in the United Kingdom, in Thailand, and around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To ensure that the investigation and the path of fair justice are not compromised, we strongly urge the media and people using social media to avoid damaging speculation about this case. We are doing all we can to seek answers and secure justice for Lamduan’s loved ones.

“After almost 19 years, during which time the community of Horton in Ribblesdale have shown respect and care for Lamduan when she was only known as the ‘Lady of the Hills’, it would be a tragedy if we were prevented from achieving this outcome due to damaging reporting and online speculation.”