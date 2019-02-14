Knaresborough drug raid: Two released under investigation for intent to supply

Two people have been released under investigation for possession of drugs, with intent to supply, after police raided a residential property in Knaresborough.

What is believed to be cannabis and 'suspected class A' drugs were found at the house in the Aspin and Calcutt area last Friday (February,8) after North Yorkshire Police executed a drugs warrant. NYP has said forensic tests are currently being carried out on the seized drugs.

A 21 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, and a 19-year old woman for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

By targeting a potential source of dealing Sgt Andy Graham of North Yorkshire Police has said it was a 'win-win' for both the district as a whole and local community by also addressing anti-social behaviour and the traffic related to drug-dealing that can be generated.

He said: "We have had a good response from the community in the area, its a place with a lot of families and we have hit the anti-social behaviour that can be generated by something like this."

He added: "It's a win-win for the district, by targeting the trafficking of drugs, but it's also a good result for nearby residents. It's not fair that people have to put up with anti-social behaviour, which can have a big impact on their quality of life."

The raid involved officers from North Yorkshire Police Operation Support Unit and Safer Neighbourhood teams. An information drop was then carried out my PCSOs to inform nearby residents what had occurred.

If you have information and would like to contact NYP call 101, quoting the reference number 12190023770. To remain annoynmous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.