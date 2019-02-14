Calls to improve crime rate

Calls are being made to increase police numbers and provide better CCTV in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the Wetherby area.

Ward councillors this week outlined their strategy in response to concerns voiced by residents, particularly in Boston Spa, who believe that there has been an increase in the crime.

Coun Gerald Wilkinson said: “We are very conscious of local concerns about community safety issues and we have consistently pushed for more PCSOs and police constables to be deployed on the streets in our ward.

“To supplement that we would like to see more CCTV in the town as we know it is an effective deterrent to potential criminality.

“We are committed to enhancing community safety across the ward.”

Coun Wilkinson and fellow Ward councillors Alan Lamb and Norma Harrington say they are looking at ways to make Wetherby, Boston Spa, Clifford Bramham, Walton and Thorp Arch safer through better CCTV and encouraging initiatives to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB).

They claim that enhanced CCTV to cover Wetherby town will not only prevent crime but make residents feel safer as they go about their daily lives.

The councillors recently met with council officers to discuss enhanced CCTV and have also met with local police representatives to see what can be done to address ASB.

Coun Alan Lamb added: “Wetherby is a busy market town and we are determined to ensure that this continues.

“By making our streets safer and trying to tackle low level anti-social behaviour and crime we believe we can make Wetherby, and surrounding villages, more attractive for businesses, visitors and local residents. We will continue to work on this over the coming months.”

Coun Norma Harrington, Conservative Wetherby, said: “It is really important that all members of the local community feel safe when going about their business.

“Ensuring that CCTV covers key areas and that our ward has sufficient policing are key aims.”

Coun Harrington added: “We are particularly mindful of concerns in Boston Spa about anti-social behaviour and are working with local partners to try address those issues.”

Last autumn they met with local police representatives to discuss addressing ASB in Boston Spa and continue to look at ways to address resident concerns.

Home Office figures for January-December 2018 show that 272 reports of anti-social behaviour were made in the West Yorkshire Police Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, covering Wetherby and surrounding areas and also Alwoodley, Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Harewood, Moortown, Meanwood, Roundhay.

While figures show for last December, there were 24 incidents of anti-social behaviour in Wetherby and Boston Spa alone.

Nobody from West Yorkshire Police was available for comment as the Wetherby News went to press yesterday.

Meanwhile, Boston Spa Parish Council advises residents, through its facebook page, who to contact to report anti-social behaviour.

It says people should contact the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team by phoning 0113 222 4402 or email LASBT@leeds.gov.uk

To report Noise Nuisance: Ring 0113 222 4406 or out of hours 6pm-3.30am on 0113 376 0337.