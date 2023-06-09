INCIDENT UPDATE: Drink-driver arrested after causing serious crash on A1(M) in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police was at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A1M between Dishforth and Boroughbridge yesterday (9 June) at around 3pm.

Sergeant Paul Cording, Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, tweeted to warn motorists of delays and has since provided an update.

A drink-driver has been arrested after causing a serious crash on the A1(M) in the Harrogate district

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his latest tweet, it reads: “Update on the collision – the driver of the Ford Mondeo failed a road side breath test and has been arrested.