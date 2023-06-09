INCIDENT UPDATE: Drink-driver arrested after causing serious crash on A1(M) in Harrogate district
The driver of a car involved in a serious crash causing delays on the A1M yesterday afternoon has been arrested for drink driving.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST
North Yorkshire Police was at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A1M between Dishforth and Boroughbridge yesterday (9 June) at around 3pm.
Sergeant Paul Cording, Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, tweeted to warn motorists of delays and has since provided an update.
In his latest tweet, it reads: “Update on the collision – the driver of the Ford Mondeo failed a road side breath test and has been arrested.
"He remains in police custody at this time.”