INCIDENT UPDATE: Drink-driver arrested after causing serious crash on A1(M) in Harrogate district

The driver of a car involved in a serious crash causing delays on the A1M yesterday afternoon has been arrested for drink driving.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST

North Yorkshire Police was at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A1M between Dishforth and Boroughbridge yesterday (9 June) at around 3pm.

Sergeant Paul Cording, Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, tweeted to warn motorists of delays and has since provided an update.

A drink-driver has been arrested after causing a serious crash on the A1(M) in the Harrogate districtA drink-driver has been arrested after causing a serious crash on the A1(M) in the Harrogate district
In his latest tweet, it reads: “Update on the collision – the driver of the Ford Mondeo failed a road side breath test and has been arrested.

"He remains in police custody at this time.”

