IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best hairdressers in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to hairdressers across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best according to you.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

Are you looking for a new hairdresser or you just want to know that yours is one of the best?

In no particular order, here are the best hairdressers in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 26 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PU

1. House of Hair

Located at 26 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PU Photo: Archive

Located at 15 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AY

2. The Harrogate Hair and Beauty Clinic

Located at 15 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AY Photo: Archive

Located at 42 Commercial Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TZ

3. Hart & Hart Harrogate

Located at 42 Commercial Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TZ Photo: Archive

Located at 45 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS

4. Hidden Hare

Located at 45 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS Photo: Archive

