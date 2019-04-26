Harrogate's main crime problems revealed by police

Harrogate is experiencing growing burglary and 'county lines' crime problems.

The state of affairs is highlighted in the latest quarterly update on local policing in Harrogate by Inspector Penny Taylor, the Neighbourhood Police Inspector for Harrogate.

In the new report, Insp Taylor, who has more than 20 years of experience in policing and is passionate about working with the local community and partners to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, addresses the main issues and reports on the actions police are taking to deal with crime:

County Lines

“County lines” drug dealing continues to be a priority for us in Harrogate.

“County Lines” is the term used to describe a form of organised crime where criminals based in urban areas pressure vulnerable people and children into transporting, storing and selling drugs in smaller county towns.

"It takes its name from the phone lines used by organised crime gangs to communicate between towns.

"We have a dedicated team focusing on this specific issue in Harrogate town working closely with our Neighbourhood Policing Team and local partners, including housing and drug support workers.

"In the last three months there have been more than 30 arrests including three people from Birmingham, the details of which you can find on our website."

Burglary

"We have seen an increase in burglaries to homes in Harrogate this year with burglars using a range of different methods of entry to gain access with a good number via insecure doors or windows.

"We also currently have a problem with overnight burglaries where homes are targeted and vehicles are subsequently taken.

"Our Neighbourhood Team are working hard to spread prevention messages by asking residents to ensure windows and doors are secured before they go to bed amongst other advice.

"Proactive work is also on-going to target those committing the offences and arrests have been made. The local team will continue to look at prevention work by way of surgeries and volunteer letter drops.

"Please lock those windows and doors and visit out website for more advice."

Protecting Vulnerable People

"Protecting vulnerable people continues to be one of the key priorities for us in Harrogate, especially young people who are at risk of being exploited.

"The local team work closely with other support groups to try and make sure that people in need are referred to the correct service and that those young people who are deemed as high risk have a single point of contact on the team that works with their family and other partner agencies to try and reduce the risk."

Anti-social behaviour

"Anti-social behaviour is a common issue in Harrogate and as a community we should not have to accept this behaviour.

"We are doing our upmost to work with partners to tackle the issues with enforcement and prevention work.

"We continue to patrol common hotspots areas, including the Hydro and the town centre, and will continue to use all available powers to ensure Harrogate is a safe and pleasant place for everyone.

"Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, press 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Events

We will be helping to police the Tour de Yorkshire in early May and will be at the Great Yorkshire Show in July so if you see us come and say hello!

Get in touch

The team works from Craven Lodge Police Station in the town centre and can be contacted on 101 or via Harrogate.Town@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Keep up-to-date

You can keep up-to-date with everything that’s happening at North Yorkshire Police by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visiting our website at northyorksire.police.uk

To find out about our local initiatives in Harrogate you can follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/HarrogatePolice

