Debenhams closures: Harrogate store's good news

It is believed Harrogate's Debenhams is not among the branches identified to close by the famous national chain.

The struggling department store business, which employs 25,000 people in total, has issued a list of stores earmarked for closure early next year.



Towns and cities named in the list off 22 stores include Altrincham, Canterbury, Guildford, Kirkcaldy, Southport, Wimbledon and Wolverhampton.



But Harrogate's Debenhams, based in a prime spot on Parliament Street on the corner of Westminster Arcade is not on the list and is trading as normal.



The continued existence of Harrogate Debenhams is a welcome boost for the town's retail sector in tough times.



In total 1,200 jobs will be at risk from the announcement of closures which follows the launch of an insolvency process known as a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) after Debenhams was taken over by its lenders a fortnight ago.

The new owners of this famous high street name are a consortium of banks and hedge funds.