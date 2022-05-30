Harrogate property faces closure order after drug use and anti-social behaviour concerns

Harrogate Borough Council has successfully applied for a closure order at 4 Cawthorn Avenue, Harrogate.

Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a closure notice is first served at a property followed 48-hours later by an application to a magistrate’s court for a closure order which would prohibit access to a property for a specified period.

Breach of an order is a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine.

Last Thursday, May 26 at Harrogate Magistrate Court, the borough council was successful in its application for a closure order of three months, that is until August 26.

Coun Mike Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for safer communities and housing, said: "It is imperative that residents across the Harrogate district feel safe in their homes and community.

"Where one of our tenants fails to act appropriately, and there is sufficient evidence to support any concerns, we will work with the police and partner agencies to explore all legislative options available."

Inspector Nicola Colbourne of North Yorkshire Police said: "This action once again demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Harrogate remains one of the safest towns to live in.

"By listening to residents and working with partners like Harrogate Borough Council, we can address concerns head-on while offering the appropriate support to any vulnerable people we encounter."