Harrogate man set to face trial after denying wounding during incident in town centre
A Harrogate man will face trial by jury next year after he denied wounding a man during an altercation in the town centre last month.
William Boam, 23, of Bower Street, appeared at York Crown Court via video link today (November 14) when he pleaded not guilty to wounding the named man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.
The alleged offence is said to have occurred in Bower Street on October 14.
Mr Boam denied a further allegation of assaulting another named man at a property in Bower Street on the same date.
Recorder Tahir Khan KC set a trial date of April 11 next year.