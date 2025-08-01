Harrogate man recalled to prison after failure to attend Probation Service appointments

By Louise French
Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:50 BST
Adam William Snowdonplaceholder image
Adam William Snowdon
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information to help locate a wanted Harrogate man.

Adam William Snowdon, 34, has been recalled to prison after failing to attend appointments with the Probation Service.

Snowdon was released early on licence on July 17 this year, having been sent to prison for 14 months on June 27 2024 for a serious assault.

It is believed Snowdon is still in the Harrogate area, including Masham where he has links.

Anyone with information about Snowdon’s whereabouts should make a report on 101 or immediate sightings, dial 999 to ensure a quick arrest.

Quote reference number 12250134455 when providing details.

