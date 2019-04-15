Harrogate council speaks out on Valley Gardens attack

The cabinet member for safer communities at Harrogate Borough Council has issued a statement following a serious attack at the Valley Gardens on Saturday.

Two teenage boys from the Leeds area who were arrested following the attack, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue, and the two teenage boys who were injured in the incident remain in a stable condition in hospital.

Coun Mike Chambers, told the 'Advertiser that the Valley Gardens "remain safe for everyone to use," responding to fears expressed by residents on social media.

He said: "This was a very distressing incident, and our thoughts are with the two injured teenagers. While some local residents may be alarmed by what happened, this appears to be an isolated incident.

"They can be reassured that Valley Gardens remains safe for everyone to use. Extra police patrols are taking place in and around the gardens today, and we are closely monitoring CCTV."

There are unconfirmed reports that this may have been a stabbing incident, but North Yorkshire Police are still describing it as an assault which left the boys "seriously injured."

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis, of North Yorkshire Police, said yesterday: "I understand this incident may cause some concern in the local community. However, at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"Local officers will be in Harrogate today, as enquiries continue, and to provide reassurance to the public."

There was a heavy police and emergency services presence at the Valley Gardens on Saturday, including firearms officers as a precaution. Police were called to the gardens at 3.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harrogate CID, quoting reference NYP-13042019-0299.