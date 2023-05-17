Former England and Manchester City footballer Micah Richards appears at Harrogate Magistrates Court over speeding fine
The former Premier League footballer and TV pundit Micah Richards has appeared in court after being caught speeding in Knaresborough.
Micah Richards, 34, of Nidd, Harrogate, was fined £666 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the B165 at Howe Hill, Knaresborough.
Richards was in a Rolls Royce which was travelling in excess of the 30mph limit on August 3, 2022.
He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £266 statutory surcharge.
Richards made 203 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa and Manchester City, including 245 appearances for City across all competitions in ten seasons, winning a Premier League title and an FA Cup.
He also represented England 13 times between 2006 and 2012 and Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Richards retired in 2019 and now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, BBC Sport and CBS Sports.