Former England and Manchester City footballer Micah Richards appears at Harrogate Magistrates Court over speeding fine

Micah Richards, 34, of Nidd, Harrogate, was fined £666 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the B165 at Howe Hill, Knaresborough.

Richards was in a Rolls Royce which was travelling in excess of the 30mph limit on August 3, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £266 statutory surcharge.

The former England footballer Micah Richards has appeared in court after being caught speeding in Knaresborough

Richards made 203 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa and Manchester City, including 245 appearances for City across all competitions in ten seasons, winning a Premier League title and an FA Cup.

He also represented England 13 times between 2006 and 2012 and Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympic Games.