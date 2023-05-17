Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United rising star Archie Gray selected for England squad at UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil will head to Hungary this week after the team booked their place in the finals following two qualifying rounds in October and March.

England will kick-off their campaign against Croatia on Thursday (18 May) and will also take on the Netherlands on Sunday (21 May) before their final group match against Switzerland on Wednesday (24 May).

The top two teams from each of the four groups will then head into the knockout stage with quarter-finals (27 May) and semi-finals (30 May) before the final takes place in Budapest on Friday, June 2.

Former Harrogate pupil and Leeds United youngster Archie Gray has been selected for the England squad at the UEFA Under-17 Euro Finals

The highly-rated young midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut but has progressed within the club’s academy system.

On Monday evening, he was part of Leeds United U21’s team who beat Notingham Forrest 3-0 at Elland Road to gain promotion to the Premier League 2 top-flight next season.

As well as progressing well in the early stages of his club career with Leeds United, Archie has also been an important figure throughout the England age groups.

He captained the England Under-16 team when they impressively won the Val-de-Marne tournament in November 2021, overcoming France in the final.

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign his fist professional contract with Leeds United in March.