Digger among high-value items stolen during Ripon building site burglary

The burglary happened at around 10.15pm on Monday (23 January) when a container was broken into and tools were stolen, including a mini yellow dumper truck.

It is likely the suspects were travelling in a vehicle with a trailer or in a low loader when the items were taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A digger and a number of tools have been stolen after a container was broken into at a building site in Ripon

If anyone heard or saw anything that could help assist North Yorkshire Police’ investigation, you are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask to speak to Robert Howe.

You can also pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111.

Advertisement Hide Ad