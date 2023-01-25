Digger among high-value items stolen during Ripon building site burglary
North Yorkshire Police are asking people to report any suspicious activity in the College Road area of Ripon following a burglary at a building site.
The burglary happened at around 10.15pm on Monday (23 January) when a container was broken into and tools were stolen, including a mini yellow dumper truck.
It is likely the suspects were travelling in a vehicle with a trailer or in a low loader when the items were taken.
If anyone heard or saw anything that could help assist North Yorkshire Police’ investigation, you are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask to speak to Robert Howe.
You can also pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230013848 when providing any details.