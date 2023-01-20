News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two arrested after car drives ‘deliberately’ into front of shop in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a car was driven into the front of a shop in Ripon last night.

By Lucy Chappell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident happened at around 10pm on Thursday, January 19 when a black Mercedes car appeared to drive deliberately into the front of a shop on Queen Street.

The vehicle’s two occupants were arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Hide Ad

Harrogate burglar jailed for two years after stealing £10,000 worth of clothes from York warehouse

Two people have been arrested after a car drives ‘deliberately’ into the front of a shop in Ripon
Most Popular

They both remain in police custody.

If you saw the incident or have any other information which could help North Yorkshire Police with the investigation, you are urged to email [email protected] or call 101.

Hide Ad

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230011363 when providing any information.

Man handed six-month jail sentence for racially aggravated behaviour and carrying knife in Harrogate