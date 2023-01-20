Two arrested after car drives ‘deliberately’ into front of shop in Ripon

The incident happened at around 10pm on Thursday, January 19 when a black Mercedes car appeared to drive deliberately into the front of a shop on Queen Street.

The vehicle’s two occupants were arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving under the influence of alcohol.

They both remain in police custody.

If you saw the incident or have any other information which could help North Yorkshire Police with the investigation, you are urged to email [email protected] or call 101.

