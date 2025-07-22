‘We just can’t believe he will never come home again’: Police urge driver to come forward after teen killed in suspected hit-and-run near Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is urging a driver to come forward following a suspected hit-and-run incident between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge.

Bailey Chadwick, 19, was tragically killed on the B6265 at Lupton Bank, between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses, as he was walking home during the early hours of Sunday (July 20).

It is believed Bailey, who had earlier been working at a pub and then spent time with friends in Pateley Bridge, was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle travelling west, sometime between 1.44am and 3.10am.

The route remained closed while a full collision investigation took place at the scene, including forensic examinations.

At this stage, officers are working to establish the vehicle involved and who was driving it as they seek answers for Bailey’s grieving family.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you were driving the vehicle westbound on the B6265 between 1.44am and 3.10am on Sunday, please do the right thing and contact the police.

“If you know or believe you may know who was behind the wheel due to damage seen on a vehicle, make a report without delay - you can remain anonymous if you wish.”

“Also, get in touch if you have any relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage showing any vehicles passing through during this time.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250133851 when providing any details regarding the incident.

The family of Bailey Chadwick, who are receiving specialist support from the police, have issued the following statement:

“We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Bailey.

"We just can’t believe he will never come home again.

“Bailey was such an amazing person who loved spending time with his family and friends.

“He enjoyed travelling and going on holiday with his mates – he was due to head off to Thailand this week.

“Bailey was into music and was learning to play the guitar.

“Going to horse racing with his friends was also one of his favourite things to do, but it was football that he really loved – he was a huge Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

“We will miss him more than any words can say.

“The only thing left that could add any sense of closure, would be for the person involved in the incident to hand themselves in or for information be provided resulting in them being spoken to by the police.”

The family has asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.