The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 23:

Kelly Dion Rutherford, 21, was jailed for 17 weeks for assaulting a named woman in Knaresborough and breaching the conditions of post-custodial supervision. Rutherford, of no fixed address, admitted the assault which occurred on September 9 last year. The prison sentence was imposed due to Rutherford’s record. She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the victim.

Rutherford also admitted breaching the terms of her supervision requirements following a previous jail sentence. She breached the order by failing to attend probation appointments and failing to reside at an approved address.

Harrogate Magistrates' Court.

Steven Michael Berney, 53, of Chain Lane, Knaresborough, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order for the protection of a named woman. The 14-day order prohibits Berney from contacting, intimidating, harassing or pestering the woman and means he must not threaten or inflict violence towards her.

Tony William Kinsman, 48, of Stockwell Road, Knaresborough, was issued with a domestic-violence protection order for the protection of a named woman. The 28-day order bans Kinsman from contacting, intimidating or pestering the woman or threatening or inflicting violence towards her.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 24:

Dennis Macfarlane, 71, of Crag Lane, Killinghall, was fined £224 and had three points added to his licence for speeding. He was in a Volvo which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph in Church Lane, Pannal, on September 2 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Vincent Towers, 32, of Grange Close, Shaw Mills, was given a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure for speeding in Pannal. He was in a Ford Transit van which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph in Church Lane on September 2, 2021. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 25:

William Boam, 23, from Wetherby, received an 18-month community order for assaulting a police officer. Boam, of Moor End Gardens, Boston Spa, attacked the officer on Kings Road, Knaresborough,

on April 11. As part of the order, he must participate in a six-month alcohol-treatment programme. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the officer and £85 prosecution costs, along with a £95 victim surcharge.

Matthew Brayshaw, 26, of Well House Farm to Kalashandy, Low Laithe, was given a 40-month motoring ban for drink-driving in Harrogate. He was stopped on the A61 Ripon Road in Ripley on August 6, when a breath test revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit. He was fined £334 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a surcharge of £134.

Lewis Borlase, 27, from Fellbeck, was fined £134 and had three points added to his licence for speeding in Harrogate. He was in an Audi S3 Quattro which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on the A59 at Menwith Hill on January 26. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 26:

Emily Harris-Jones, 18, was given a 10-week suspended prison sentence for assaulting three police officers in two separate incidents. She admitted four counts of assaulting an emergency worker. The first incident occurred at her home in Beech Street, Harrogate, on July 9, when she assaulted two officers, one of whom was attacked twice.

The second incident occurred at Dragon Service Station on Skipton Road on June 29, when she assaulted a third officer. The jail sentence was suspended for 18 months, during which Harris-Jones must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme. She was ordered to pay each of the three officers £100 compensation, £170 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Ryan Tiller, 22, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £80 for possessing cocaine at Knaresborough Cemetery on York Road. He was caught with the Class A drug on April 2. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Aaron Bussey, 25, of Back High Street, Pateley Bridge, received an 18-month community order for threatening a man with violence during a series of voicemails and video messages. The offences occurred between September 19 and 22 last year, when the named victim was caused fear of physical violence. As part of the order, Bussey must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, a 12-week drug-dependency programme and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also made subject to a two-year restraining order which prohibits him contacting the victim and entering an address in Beckwithshaw. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.