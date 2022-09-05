News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Teenager denies involvement in huge cannabis farm found in Harrogate

A teenager has denied being concerned in the production of a Class B drug after police discovered a cannabis farm in Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:07 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:08 pm

Manh Nguyen, 18, of no fixed address, appeared at York Crown Court today (September 5) when his case was adjourned for a trial in January next year.

Mr Nguyen was arrested after police raided a property in West Lea Avenue, in the Harlow Hill area, in August.

It’s understood that during a search of the property, they found about 500 cannabis plants and other items linked to drug production.

York Crown Court

Most Popular

Mr Nguyen was charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug but denied the allegation when he appeared in court via video link today, aided by a Vietnamese interpreter.

Judge Simon Hickey adjourned the case for a trial starting on January 25 next year.

A further case-management hearing will be heard on November 11 this year.

Mr Nguyen was remanded in custody until that date.