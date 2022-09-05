Teenager denies involvement in huge cannabis farm found in Harrogate
A teenager has denied being concerned in the production of a Class B drug after police discovered a cannabis farm in Harrogate.
Manh Nguyen, 18, of no fixed address, appeared at York Crown Court today (September 5) when his case was adjourned for a trial in January next year.
Mr Nguyen was arrested after police raided a property in West Lea Avenue, in the Harlow Hill area, in August.
It’s understood that during a search of the property, they found about 500 cannabis plants and other items linked to drug production.
Mr Nguyen was charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug but denied the allegation when he appeared in court via video link today, aided by a Vietnamese interpreter.
Judge Simon Hickey adjourned the case for a trial starting on January 25 next year.
A further case-management hearing will be heard on November 11 this year.
Mr Nguyen was remanded in custody until that date.