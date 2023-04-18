West Yorkshire Police found Mr Moreno’s body on Friday (April 14) on land close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area.

He was last seen on August 1 last year when he caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick.

He was then seen on CCTV near to Harewood Bridge on the same day, and further CCTV footage showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.

The body of missing Leeds man Jesus Moreno was found hidden 250m outside the police search boundary

The discovery of his body came just over a week after West Yorkshire Police said it had “exhausted every possible line of enquiry”.

A police spokesperson said: “Police can confirm the body of a man found in undergrowth on land close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area on Friday (April 14) has been identified as that of missing Jesus Moreno.

“A number of searches by specialist police search teams were undertaken in the Harewood area for Mr Moreno, as part of extensive enquiries conducted into his disappearance.

“The specialist search team initially set a search area of 500m radius from Jesus’s last known location and this area was searched with specialist resources.

“Mr Moreno’s body was found just over 250 meters outside that boundary and hidden under thick undergrowth, as part of ongoing work undertaken according to the wider search plan.

“Enquiries into his death remain ongoing on behalf of the coroner but, as previously stated, there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Mr Moreno, the co-founder of Piglove Brewing Co, who was described as a ‘very fine and fun gentleman’.

Richard Geoffrey Dover said: “No words can convey or illustrate such a loss.

"A very fine and fun gentleman – truly devastating.

Sam Madden said: “A wonderful and one of a kind human being who will be very much missed.

"Sending to much love to his family and you all at Piglove Brewing Co.”

In a statement on Facebook, Piglove Brewing Co said: “It is with great sadness that the Piglove family announces that our beloved Jesus’ remains have been found near Harewood Bridge, the last place he was seen on the 1 August 2022.

“Piglove by the River will remain open as usual but please be thoughtful to our staff and family during this challenging time.

"It has been a tough 8 months for the business but your support through this time has meant the world to us.