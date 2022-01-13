Appeal for witnesses and information following burglary at Harrogate jewellers

The incident happened on Beulah Street at 2.30am on Friday, January 7, and involved suspects breaking into Browns Jewellers.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about two people seen on bikes prior to the burglary around the Station Parade and Bower Street areas.

In addition, a large black ratchet jack was left at the scene

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary at a jewellers shop in Harrogate town centre

Police would like to locate the owner of this, as doing so may assist the investigation.

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1523.

You can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.