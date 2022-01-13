Appeal for witnesses and information following burglary at Harrogate jewellers
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary at a shop in Harrogate town centre.
The incident happened on Beulah Street at 2.30am on Friday, January 7, and involved suspects breaking into Browns Jewellers.
Officers are particularly appealing for information about two people seen on bikes prior to the burglary around the Station Parade and Bower Street areas.
In addition, a large black ratchet jack was left at the scene
Police would like to locate the owner of this, as doing so may assist the investigation.
If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1523.
You can also email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220003179.