Appeal for information following damage to bus stops in Harrogate

Overnight on Sunday, January 9, two bus stops were deliberately damaged along Dene Park.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to witness to contact us, to help identify any suspects involved.

In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or a door camera which may have recorded suspicious activity in the area on Sunday night.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Harrogate last weekend

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Brendon Frith.

You can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.