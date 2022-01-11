Appeal for witnesses and information in relation to robbery in Harrogate

The incident occurred at approximately 6:20pm on Thursday, January 6 in Panhandle Park, Harrogate, near to the snicket by Hookstone Chase.

A female aged in her 50s was walking through the park when a suspect has attempted to steal her rucksack.

The suspect has run off towards the direction of the Dalby Estate.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious robbery that occurred in Harrogate last week

The female has noticed items missing from the rucksack which include money and medication.

No arrests have been made at this time as the suspect is currently unknown.

Police are particularly interested to trace a male witness in his early 30s, who was walking a dog in Panhandle Park around this time and offered assistance to a female who had fallen over.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Harrogate CID.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220003059.