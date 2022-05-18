Appeal for information and witnesses following robbery in Harrogate

The incident happened close to the double mini roundabouts on Hookstone Chase at approximately 6pm on Tuesday, May 17 and involved two teenage boys threatening violence in order to steal a man’s bag and wallet.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a robbery that occurred in Harrogate

They are also asking that local residents check any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the suspects around the time of the incident.

The suspects are described as teenage white males both wearing a grey tracksuit, one of the males may have had dark coloured hair.

Anyone with information that could help assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 741 Griffiths.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.