North Yorkshire Police appeal for information after tractor stolen near Harrogate

The incident occured on Weeton Lane at around 2.10am on Thursday, May 12 and involved a vehicle entering farm land and taking a Kubota Compact b7100 tractor.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any vehicles seen driving on Weeton Lane on the date and specified period and any sightings of the tractor.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the theft of a tractor in Weeton

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Chloe Kinnear or email [email protected]