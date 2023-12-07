'Absolute disgrace': Investigation launched after several fly-tipping incidents near Summerbridge

An investigation is underway after several fly-tipping incidents have been reported near Summerbridge in the protected National Landscapes area of Nidderdale.

Residents who live in Summerbridge emailed the Nidderdale Herald to help warn commuters using the road between Smelthouses and Brimham Rocks.

The waste dumped in the protected National Landscapes area has left residents “disappointed’ and they hope the investigation will discourage any further ecological crime.

The mixed-waste sightings have been reported to North Yorkshire Council and are now a priority to be removed as soon as possible.

A resident, who originally spotted and reported the fly-tipping incidents but would like to remain anonymous, said: “The council has so far removed a couple of the piles but there is still waste to be removed yet, so we wanted to let people know to be cautious.

“It’s what looks like asbestos, oak and mess.

“There were tips in about eight different places.”

Waste was dumped between Smelthouses and Brimham Rocks on a road that is also a popular short cut from Pateley Bridge to Burnt Yates.

“We’re very disappointed as fly-tipping is illegal, and if somebody tips stuff like that, then those that get away with encourage others to do it,” the resident said.

“A few years ago we picked up a trailer of discarded rubbish like tyres, car parts and general rubbish.

"People seem to think they can dump anything without taking responsibility for the damage it causes.

“It’s just an absolute disgrace that someone would do that.”

North Yorkshire Council would like to assure residents that a “full and thorough clean-up” is underway and investigations for fly-tipping are taken “very seriously”.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “Fly-tipping has a devastating impact on the environment and local communities.

“We will investigate the waste dumped in the village of Summerbridge in Nidderdale and remove it as soon as possible.