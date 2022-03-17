Covid tests force cancellation of Harrogate concert with Harrogate Choral Society
There's bad news for classical music fans in Harrogate after Covid forced the postponement of a much-anticipated concert this weekend.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:21 pm
Harrogate Choral Society's Rossini and Puccini concert scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 19 in the Royal Hall with Manchester Camerata has sadly been cancelled due to a large number of choir members testing positive for Covid.
Harrogate Choral Society had been due to welcome back conductor Andrew Padmore, who was their music director from 2005 until his recent retirement - and a recipient of plaudits from reviewers and choir members alike.
Tickets holders should by now have been contacted by the box office and issued with a refund.
More information at:
www.harrogatechoral.org.uk