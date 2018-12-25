Councillor backing for new Knaresborough swimming pool and fitness centre

Harrogate Borough Councillor Phil Ireland has thrown his weight behind the construction of a new pool and fitness centre at Knaresborough.

The council has appointed sports consultants Strategic Leisure to assess the current and future demand for facilities in the district earlier this month, with £19,500 budgeted for the work.

A view of the inside of Knaresborough Swimming Pool.

Coun Ireland said he was “sure” the report would back his view that Knaresborough pool required a revamp, and revealed he’d already talked with cabinet colleagues about the potential of a new pool and gym facility for the town.

He said closures in May and October due to leaks indicated the pool was nearing the end of its useful life after nearly three decades of operation.

“The ageing facilities no longer reflect customer expectations of a pool and fitness centre,” the cabinet member for sustainable transport said.

“(The assessment) is a fantastic opportunity to expose the limitations on what Knaresborough doesn’t have compared to modern facilities.

“I’m sure residents and schools will support it too.”

He said a revamp would also help address user leakage to Harrogate, which he said people were frequently travelling to to use updated gym and pool facilities.

“Knaresborough residents and schools deserve a modern facility with gym and fitness studios, which will increase physical activity and improve health and well-being for all.”

Coun Ireland said the first report was due back in February, with any project to replace the facility likely to take place in the mid-term financial period between five and 10 years.

“Although this is very early days, I assure residents that I will do whatever I can in my mayoral year, and the future, to promote the development of a new pool with modern gym and exercise facilities for Knaresborough,” he said.

