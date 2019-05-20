Update - Action over caravans on Stray in Harrogate

The caravan 'camp' which suddenly appeared at the Stray in Harrogate could be gone soon.

The 'mini-caravan park' materialised over the weekend on Harrogate's precious parkland which is owned by the Duchy of Lancaster at Oatlands Drive at the end nearest to St Aidan's C of E High School.



A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said: "Formal proceedings to have the travellers removed has now started. They should be moving in the next few days."

It's not the first time this has happened in Harrogate in recent years.



Caravans also turned up amid the leafy trees in June 2018.



But there are far more caravans this year than last year when the encampment consisted of seven or eight caravans with vehicles.

The latest incident involves more than 15 in total.



The latest encroachment can't be related to the annual Appleby Horse Fair because that doesn't take place until next month.

