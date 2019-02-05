Two new restaurants for Harrogate town centre?

Harrogate town centre may soon be about to get two new restaurants in its town centre.

Planning applications have been submitted for two addresses on Parliament Street.

New cafe closure hits Harrogate prime spot



Brighouse-based commercial and residential consultants Blackshaw Holdings Ltd have submitted plans for a change of use from retail to restaurant at 38 Parliament Street on the same side of the street at Westminster Arcade amid a row of high end clothes shops and hairdressers.



Meanwhile, Croydon-based property specialists Appleton Estates Ltd haver submitted a planning application to Harrogate Borough Council for change of use at 34 Parliament Street from a shop to cafe/restaurant.



If the plans go ahead, it will continue the recent transformation of the Parliament Street area into a mecca for bars and eateries.