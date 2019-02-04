New cafe closure hits Harrogate prime spot

A blow has hit Harrogate's flagship restaurant/cinema complex at the former Beales department store with the development of another vacant spot in one of its prime slots.

The space next to CAU steak restaurant, which itself closed down last July, had been occupied since summer 2016 by Italian wine cafe Veeno.

But signs about the lease have now appeared on the door and windows of this Manchester-based chain which was launched in 2013.

Harrogate Hospital Radio up for top UK awards



One sign is typewritten and stuck to Veeno's main window and says it is from 4Urban (Harrogate) the owners of the whole of this £10 million complex on Station Parade and Albert Street.

Addressed to Veeno Limited, the sign says that no one can enter the spot unless authorised by the landlord.

The other sign is on the door and is handwritten.

It says "Dear guests, unfortuntately we have had to close until further notice. Thank you for your support. Stevie and the team."

It's a fresh setback for the town's food and drink scene which has seen a debate recently over whether there are simply too many chain restaurants in Harrogate nowadays?

Last year also saw South American style Rodizio Bar and Grill restaurant move to another location away from the ex-Beales store complex.