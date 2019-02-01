Harrogate Hospital Radio up for top UK awards

Harrogate Hospital Radio has been nominated for two national broadcasting awards.

The charity, which is based within Harrogate District Hospital, has been shortlisted in the Best Newcomer and Best Programme with Multiple Presenters categories in this year’s National Hospital Radio Awards.

Dear Reader: Family success for Harrogate brewery + Jay Rayner was right!



Those contending for the titles are newcomer Tommy Overton, who presented his first show only eight months ago, and Ellie Jackson and Cathy Hague for their weekly “Pix and Mix” show.

And for Ellie, this is the ninth time in the last ten years that she has been a nominee in at least one of the award categories.

Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman Mark Oldfield said: “This is a wonderful way to begin 2019 and our fingers are firmly crossed for Tommy, Ellie and Cathie.

“These awards are the Oscars of the hospital broadcasting industry and are highly coveted by all the radio stations operating across the United Kingdom.

"We have some wonderful talent at Harrogate Hospital Radio and Tommy, Cathie and Ellie epitomise the quality that we have presenting shows week in week out.

“And, whereas Harrogate Hospital Radio used to be only heard within the hospital wards, it can now be listened to anywhere in the world via our website and new app.”

Mr Oldfield, who himself was shortlisted last year in the Best Male Presenter category, said: “We first took to the air more 42 years ago and with a handful of volunteers, broadcasting just one nightly show. Now we have more than 40 members and broadcast 24 hours a day.

“I’m very proud to lead this wonderful charity and it’s an institution the whole district can be proud of.”

The National Hospital Radio Awards will be held on Saturday, March 30, at the Best Western Stoke-on-Trent Moat House Hotel.

Further information about Harrogate Hospital Radio is available from its website, http://www.harrogatehospitalradio.org.uk/