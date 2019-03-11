Harrogate Hydro pool closure - Here's what you need to know

Staff at Harrogate Hydro have confirmed that their activity pool will remain closed for at least another 48 hours.

A member of staff told the 'Advertiser that an engineer is on site, but there isn't a definitive answer yet as to when the pool is expected to reopen.

The Hydro informed customers of the closure on Friday through their Facebook page, stating that the pool was closed until further notice, due to a leak making conditions 'unsafe.'

The statement read: "Overnight last night, we had one of the chemical injector points break on us - this lead to a large volume of water leaking into our plant room.

"Some of this water has run through the control panel for the moving floor. The panel is dripping wet currently and so is unsafe to operate and has been isolated.

"Because this has caused the pool floor to become stuck at the top, we have had to cancel all activities and sessions in the activity pool until further notice. (Swimming lessons will be moved to one of the other pools).

"We have equipment in place currently drying the cabinet and its components. The engineers are en-route to assess the water damage and see what is salvageable and what needs replacing.

"As soon as we know we will keep you updated."

Other than the activity pool, The Hydro team are keen to stress that it's very much business as usual at the leisure facility.