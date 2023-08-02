A Yorkshire hotel has expanding its offering after spending £40,000 refurbishing its spa – and here is a look inside.

The pictures show the new tranquil wellness space at The Harrogate Spa following the refurbishment, which includes a 10-person hot tub. Located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa, The Harrogate Spa first opened in 2019 following a £2m investment.

The spa’s newly-refreshed serene outdoor Zen Garden has been designed to be the perfect place to relax and unwind and now boasts a new 10-person hot tub. Since then, it has undergone a full rebrand in 2022, before its recent Zen Garden refurbishment this year.

Andrew Glover, general manager at Majestic Hotel and Spa said: “We’re delighted to welcome guests old and new to our refurbished Spa here at The Majestic Hotel. Our delightful Zen Garden and brand-new hot tub is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the scenery this summer with friends and family. We can’t wait to show our guests what we’ve been working on.”

The Harrogate Spa also has an air-conditioned gym and a 12.5m heated indoor swimming pool.

1 . Hot tub The new 10-person hot tub at The Harrogate Spa Photo: DoubleTree Hilton Photo Sales

2 . Pool The 12.5m indoor heated swimming pool Photo: DoubleTree Hilton Photo Sales

3 . R&R The Harrogate Spa has spent £40,000 on the refurbishment Photo: DoubleTree Hilton Photo Sales

4 . Indoor pool The relaxing indoor pool Photo: DoubleTree Hilton Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3