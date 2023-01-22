With the New Year now well into full swing, and the cold weather seemingly never ending, many of us are looking forward to the summer and the holidays they bring.
Yorkshire travel experts Gorgeous Cottages have put together a list of their most popular cottages available to rent for a holiday in God’s Own County. From a romantic retreat complete with its own hot tub to a bijou bothy in the middle of there North York Moors, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing where to stay in Yorkshire.
A statement from Gorgeous Cottages said: “From romantic retreats that are far from the madding crowd to large properties for an extended family gathering, there are many Yorkshire cottage options for a 2023 staycation. So to provide some inspiration for 2023 getaways, Yorkshire travel specialists Gorgeous Cottages have compiled 8 of their most viewed cottages in 2022.
"These popular properties include a converted chapel visited by the Hairy Bikers and a romantic retreat nestled high in the moorland above Robin Hood's Bay.”
1. Blakey Bothy - Sleeps 2 + 2 dogs
You can get far from the madding crowd with a solo or couple’s break to this bijou bolthole in the middle of the North York Moors National Park. Up to two dogs can join you on a getaway to this Grade II-listed stone bothy which has cleverly designed interiors to make the most of the small space. You’ll also find a pub and shop less than a mile away in the pretty village of Castleton where you can catch the train to Whitby.
Photo: Gorgeous Cottages
2. Evergreen Cottage - Sleeps 4
This charming stone cottage has an elevated location in the market town of Richmond, close to the northern tip of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Take a springtime stroll along the River Swale to nearby Easby Abbey and enjoy views across to Richmond Castle from both inside the elegant property and the gorgeous cottage garden.
Photo: TRACEY BLOXHAM
3. The Pump House - Sleeps 2
Although this unique building was once a Yorkshire Water pump house, its secluded location and fabulous 5-star makeover means it’s now one of our most popular romantic retreats. The Pump House is nestled high in rugged moorland above the spa town of Ilkley and comes with a bubbling hot tub complete with 360-degree views of the surrounding scenery.
Photo: Gorgeous Cottages
4. Westfield House - Sleeps 8
This luxurious Victorian farmhouse is tucked away in the rolling green hills of the Yorkshire Wolds and comes with panoramic views of the peaceful surrounding countryside. The thing that sets this holiday home apart though and makes it one of the most viewed Yorkshire properties on the Gorgeous Cottages website is a wonderful glass-roofed outdoor pool. What could be finer than enjoying a morning swim before a bracing walk through the Yorkshire Wolds AONB?
Photo: Gorgeous Cottages