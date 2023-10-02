Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning Ripon retailer G Cragg Ltd was head-hunted by independent television company Love Productions to help with The Great British Bake Off set.

Love Productions was in search of a specific, and now very important, retro model of fridge freezer that had recently been discontinued by the Italian company, Zanussi.

G Cragg Ltd predicted the retro model's popularity would continue to grow and bought the last available stock directly from Zanussi back in January.

Stephan Cragg, co-owner at G Cragg, said: “The TV company rang Zanussi asking for some of their fridges freezers as they are the specific design they had their eyes on for the TV set.

“Zanussi said ‘well we don’t anymore but I can tell you who might have, a company called G Cragg in North Yorkshire’.

“Because we bought the last ones directly from the company.

“The TV company said ‘how many have you got? - because we will take the lot’.

“They’ve now been taken to their studios to be painted in pastel colours in London.

“We forgot all about it until it came on TV and felt delighted to see our appliances on the set.

The British Bake Off set has been consistently themed with vintage style and originally used the iconic 1950s-inspired Smeg refrigerators.

The multi-award winning Channel 4 show's popularity has created a resurgence in the rise of retro appliances.

“We think Love Productions decided they wanted something a little bit different as everyones knows Smeg,” Stephan said.

"Smeg is an amazing product but everyones knows it well.

"The Zanussi model still has a classic retro design and a similar look.

"They discontinued the model after two years because they weren’t as popular as their others.

“We got them as we sold a lot of Smeg fridges and we’d also sold a lot of that particular model.

“We like to try to be that little bit different ourselves and display some quirky designs that other much bigger retailers don’t usually want to stock.