Luxury fashion retailer prepares to launch brand new store in Harrogate town centre

The site at 5 Cambridge Crescent opens on Thursday, September 22 and will introduce customers to a new and inspiring shopping destination.

The two-storey 3,270 square-foot retail store will showcase the latest collections from an exclusive selection of designer brands.

The store’s launch event will take place on September 22 from 5pm till 8pm where customers will have the chance to win designer prizes, receive gifts-with-purchase and enjoy a glass of bubbly while browsing the latest luxury collections.

Independent luxury fashion retailer Jules B is set to open a store in Harrogate later this month

Jules B Directors Julian and Rhona Blades explain that the store will offer something new to discerning customers in Harrogate.

“We believe our Harrogate store will make a fantastic addition to the town’s vibrant retail scene, with a carefully curated selection of products from top designer names and emerging brands waiting to be discovered.”

“We’ve wanted to open a store here for a long time but it was important to us that the physical space would bring the Jules B brand to life.

"When the old Jaeger unit became available, we knew the time was right and have put a lot of work into revitalising the building.

"We can’t wait to begin this new journey in such a beautiful town.”

With this latest opening, Jules B now has a portfolio of five stores across the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.