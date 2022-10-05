Little Bird Made kicking off October in style with triple market weekend - including in Wetherby

The Town Mayor of Wetherby, Councillor Neil O’Byrne, will be visiting the market on Sunday in his home town to speak to traders and customers.

The markets are a great opportunity to support local businesses and buy unique products that are not available in the shops.

A spokesperson for Little Bird Made said: “Many of the traders are small independent businesses or people with a hobby or passion that they have grown into a small business opportunity.

Little Bird Made will be bringing their outdoor artisan markets to Wetherby, Easingwold and Tadcaster this weekend

“Every trader works hard to design, make and publicise their products, so each purchase a customer makes is genuinely supporting local people to fulfil their dreams and ambitions.

“Even though times are difficult for everyone just now, by supporting these small businesses and shopping at local shops within town centres, it will ensure they are able to continue trading and be able to follow their dreams.”

Each market will have a wide variety of stalls and is an opportunity to start your Christmas shopping, safe in the knowledge that your gift will be unique.

There are also lots of food and drink stalls with locally produced items to stock up your cupboards, whether it’s local honey, jams, preserves, cheese, cakes and bakes.

There are a variety of street food traders on offer with tempting menus for brunch, lunch while you walk round the market or to take home and enjoy.

The markets will take place this weekend in the following locations:

Friday, October 7 – 11am till 4pm – The Cobbles Market, Kirkgate, Tadcaster

Saturday, October 8 – 9am till 2pm – Market Place, Easingwold

Sunday, October 9 – 10am till 3pm – Market Place, Wetherby

All of their markets are a great day out for all the family and for more information about Little Bird Made Markets, head to www.littlebirdmade.com

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram at @LittleBirdMade