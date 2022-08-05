Little Bird kicking off August in style with three markets across Harrogate district this weekend

Little Bird has worked hard throughout the past year and now has monthly markets in Tadcaster, Knaresborough, Harrogate, Easingwold, Wetherby, Richmond, Thirsk, Leyburn, Ripon, and pop-up markets in Boroughbridge, Driffield, Northallerton and Harewood House.

This weekend, markets will be taking place in the following locations:

Friday, August 5 - 11am till 4pm - The Cobbles Market, Kirkgate, Tadcaster

Little Bird will be hosting three markets in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Tadcaster this weekend

Saturday, August 6 - 9am till 3pm - Market Place, Knaresborough

Sunday, August 7 - 10am till 3pm - Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director of Little Bird, said: “We always love a new month and the start of our programme of regular markets, as we get to visit some of Yorkshire's most beautiful market towns.

"Markets are a long-standing tradition in this area, and I feel privileged to bring some of the best small businesses to communities and carry on the tradition for the next generations.

"We have traders of all ages who love getting up early to set up their stalls and showcase their products, many of whom have built up regular customers who look forward to visiting them each month in the different locations.”

This weekend if you are looking to sample some local produce, there will be everything from cakes, bakes, and preserves to cheese to stock up on.

If it’s some delicious cakes and bakes you are looking to take home for a tasty afternoon tea then All Spice, Willow’s Bakes, and Cakes Enterprise will have something for you, from scones, cookies, sponges, and brownies.

The Cheesy Living Co with their range of cheeses, preserves, and accompaniments will be on hand to help you to pick and mix your own box to suit your tastes.