Wetherby set to host first ever Riverside Food and Drink Festival this weekend

Wetherby Ings will welcome the Riverside Food and Drink Festival this weekend, with thousands of foodies expected to come together for a celebration of international cuisine.

Organisers promise independent bars and breweries, an expansive artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses, a main stage with live music, entertainers and performers and an extensive children’s programme.

At centre stage will be a showcase of international street food traders, including traditional Greek, Italian, Indian and American cuisine, alongside modern twists on Canadian and Chinese dishes.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherby will host the first ever Riverside Food and Drink Festival this weekend

The Artisan Market will be host to over 60 local business owners and independent traders selling health and wellbeing products, handmade gifts, crafts, clothes and art and a selection of brownies, cakes, flapjacks, meats, pies, sauces and bottled drinks.

For attendees looking for a tipple, local independent bars will be featuring with specialty gin, cider and prosecco, alongside North Brewing Co. serving up their range of craft ales and beers.

Michael Johnston, Wetherby local and Festival Director, said: “Thanks to the guys at Leeds Cookery School, we have a stunning line up of chefs throughout the weekend.

“It’s not just local chefs we’re showcasing though, we’re also bringing together the best food, drink, musicians and entertainers from the region.

"And there are some wacky entertainment surprises too, that you’ll have never seen in Wetherby before.

"I can’t wait to see all this in my home town."

The festival has a whole range of entertainment lined up, including The Live Cookery Theatre.

Hosted by Leeds Cookery School, experienced chefs from across the region will be presenting original dishes and entertaining attendees with five performances a day.

The foodie family festival has also prepared a number of activities for the little ones, including dazzling magic shows, stilt walkers, roaming comedy street performances, animal exhibits, and a traditional fun fair.

The backdrop to what is set to be a fantastic weekend in Wetherby is the Live Music Stage, with deck chairs for attendees to lounge on while enjoying fantastic performances from the likes of Will Forrester, an experienced saxophonist and Danny Charles, an experienced guitarist.

The Riverside Food and Drink Festival is partnered with charity MIND and will be helping to raise money for their Leeds team, who support those suffering with mental health difficulties.

Their partner festivals have raised over £65,000 so far for mental health charities across the United Kingdom.