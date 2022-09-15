Visit Harrogate set to bring nostalgic movie magic to the Autumn Flower Show this weekend
Visit Harrogate is bringing chilled out, retro movie vibes to the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show for the first time this year, with an all-new outdoor cinema experience.
Debuting at the show, which takes place at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon this weekend, Cinema Botanica, hosted by Visit Harrogate, will offer visitors the chance to enjoy a trip down memory lane whilst enjoying flowers, flicks and chill.
The pop-up picture house will include a big screen where visitors can pull up a deckchair and rest their legs after perusing the plants and flowers on show in the beautiful setting of Newby Hall.
Throughout the day, Cinema Botanica will screen historical film footage from previous Harrogate flower shows, together with nostalgic material recorded at the fabulous formal gardens and stunning outdoor spaces of the Harrogate district.
Most Popular
-
1
Here are ten of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by you
-
2
Harrogate pub set to cut prices on food and drink for one day only this week
-
3
Yorkshire locations Cawthorne, Scarcroft, Kirkby Overblow and Sutton upon Derwent named among the poshest villages in the UK
The footage will take flower show-lovers on a journey that celebrates Harrogate’s fantastic horticultural reputation, from days gone by to the present time.
John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “It’s wonderful to offer this enhanced experience to visitors coming to meet the Visit Harrogate team at the Autumn Flower Show this year.
“At the show, we will be helping to inform show visitors about how they can extend their visit to the Harrogate district with trips to the wonderful gardens and garden attractions we have here, whilst also encouraging them to come back for return visits.
“The screenings at the new outdoor cinema experience will help to illustrate further what a wonderful gardens destination the Harrogate district is.
"It’s a fabulous way to bring to life the history and significance of the Harrogate district’s horticultural connections - and regular show visitors, together with local residents can reminisce their favourite memories with this new addition to the show experience.”
Nick Smith, Director of Harrogate Flower Shows, added: “Having been a cornerstone of the region’s horticultural magic for over a century, Harrogate Flower Shows are thrilled to be supporting Visit Harrogate in this floral trip down memory lane at the autumn show.
"Cinema Botanica offers visitors an opportunity to relive the colour and spectacle of past flower shows, whilst exploring the fantastic gardens and landscapes, including our stunning autumn home of Newby Hall and Gardens, which continue to thrive and inspire in the borough today.”