Visit Harrogate set to bring nostalgic movie magic to the Autumn Flower Show this weekend

Debuting at the show, which takes place at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon this weekend, Cinema Botanica, hosted by Visit Harrogate, will offer visitors the chance to enjoy a trip down memory lane whilst enjoying flowers, flicks and chill.

The pop-up picture house will include a big screen where visitors can pull up a deckchair and rest their legs after perusing the plants and flowers on show in the beautiful setting of Newby Hall.

Throughout the day, Cinema Botanica will screen historical film footage from previous Harrogate flower shows, together with nostalgic material recorded at the fabulous formal gardens and stunning outdoor spaces of the Harrogate district.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show arrives at Newby Hall and Gardens this weekend

The footage will take flower show-lovers on a journey that celebrates Harrogate’s fantastic horticultural reputation, from days gone by to the present time.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “It’s wonderful to offer this enhanced experience to visitors coming to meet the Visit Harrogate team at the Autumn Flower Show this year.

“At the show, we will be helping to inform show visitors about how they can extend their visit to the Harrogate district with trips to the wonderful gardens and garden attractions we have here, whilst also encouraging them to come back for return visits.

“The screenings at the new outdoor cinema experience will help to illustrate further what a wonderful gardens destination the Harrogate district is.

"It’s a fabulous way to bring to life the history and significance of the Harrogate district’s horticultural connections - and regular show visitors, together with local residents can reminisce their favourite memories with this new addition to the show experience.”

Nick Smith, Director of Harrogate Flower Shows, added: “Having been a cornerstone of the region’s horticultural magic for over a century, Harrogate Flower Shows are thrilled to be supporting Visit Harrogate in this floral trip down memory lane at the autumn show.

"Cinema Botanica offers visitors an opportunity to relive the colour and spectacle of past flower shows, whilst exploring the fantastic gardens and landscapes, including our stunning autumn home of Newby Hall and Gardens, which continue to thrive and inspire in the borough today.”

Ahead of the Autumn Flower Show this weekend, Visit Harrogate has released a preview of the film footage that will be screened at Cinema Botanica.

To watch a sneak peek, head to https://youtu.be/vWTiEUe2pPE

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show takes place from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 September at Newby Hall and Gardens.