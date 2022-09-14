Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show this weekend

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show will feature a variety of favourites including plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

This year, a packed programme of live entertainment includes talks and demonstrations across three stages.

Nick Smith, Show Director, said: “Last year we held the Autumn Show at Newby Hall for the first time and we were delighted that it was such a huge success.

"This autumn, with so many fantastic exhibitors and an enticing programme of events lined up, we are incredibly excited to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back for what promises to be a bigger, brighter and even better autumn show.

"It’s a fantastic day out for young and old alike and we hope it will encourage a new generation of young gardeners.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event…

When is the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show?

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will take place from Friday, September 16 till Sunday, September 18.

The show is open from 9.30am till 5.00pm Friday to Sunday.

Where is the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show?

Newby Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 5AE

Where can I buy tickets for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show?

You can book your tickets online by visiting https://tickets.flowershow.org.uk/sales/events/autumn-flower-show-2022

How much are tickets?

Adults – £23.50

Children (5-15 years-old) – £8.00

Children (under 5-years-old) – free with a paying adult

Can I buy tickets on the day?

Yes, tickets will be available to buy on the gate

Where can I park?

Parking is available on-site at Newby Hall and is free of charge

Blue Badge parking for cars is allocated on a first-come first-served basis for registered disabled badge-holders only

Are dogs welcome at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show?

Unfortunately no dogs, except assistance dogs, are allowed within the show or gardens

What food and drink is on offer?

There will be a range of food and drink options available, with something for everyone