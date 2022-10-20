Tickets for the 164th Show, being held from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14 will be sold in advance only, with visitor numbers capped at 35,000 a day.

The event will continue to be run over four days, thanks to positive feedback from visitors and exhibitors of the 2022 show.

Plans are now underway for the next show where visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

Tickets for the 2023 Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate are set to go on sale from November 1

Take a look inside the new Lidl which has opened its doors in Harrogate

Charles Mills, Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “We are delighted to confirm that next year’s show will be from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14 and tickets and membership will be on sale in time for Christmas.

“Selling in advance allows us to manage visitor numbers to ensure the show is comfortable and enjoyable for everyone.

"We are taking onboard all feedback from this year’s show and will be making some changes to continue to ensure that the show is a resounding success. Look out for announcements in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be £32 for adults, £13 for children £13 and £80 for a family.