There is still time to sign up to this weekend's Nidderdale Walk hosted by The Rotary Club of Harrogate

This year will be the 28th anniversary of the highly successful Nidderdale charity event organised by The Rotary Club of Harrogate, and will see walkers and runners from all over the country take part.

Taking place on Sunday, May 8 from Pateley Bridge, the event offers enthusiasts a choice of five routes ranging in distance from four miles to 26.2 miles, with the route covering some of the most stunning scenery in Yorkshire.

The event uniquely offers participants the chance to raise money for a charity of their choice, and a discount on entry fees for a team effort.

The Nidderdale Walk, which has raised thousands of pounds for local charities over the years, is set to return this weekend

John Fordyce, President of The Rotary Club of Harrogate, says that the annual walk is a dear tradition that has always attracted strong support.

He said: “We are very proud that we have been able to help so many good causes over the years and offer everyone involved a great day out.

“The scenery along Scar House Reservoir is beautiful and there is a great choice of distances for people to walk with friends and family or run a longer distance.

“The beauty of this walk is that the Rotary are the facilitators as we mark the walk, man the checkpoint and provide refreshments, certificates and even hot drinks at the finish.

“We just ask people to turn up and enjoy the walk.”

Some of the charities already signed up to this year’s event include The Forest School in Knaresborough, Girl Guiding at the Birk Crag Centre, Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation, MIND in Harrogate District, Harrogate Neighbours, St Michael’s Hospice and Dementia Forward.

Mr Fordyce added: “Many of our local charities have struggled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and fundraising has been difficult for many.

“By organising this annual walk, we hope we can continue to serve the community of Harrogate and offer a great day out for families and friends.”

Over £92,000 has already been raised to date, and organisers hope to raise even more to help those charities across the district who need an extra helping hand following a tough couple of years.