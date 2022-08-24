New zip-wire opens on Fysche Field in Knaresborough

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The zip-wire is part of wider plans for a new play area that will accompany Harrogate Borough Council's multi-million-pound investment to provide modern and energy-efficient leisure facilities for the town.

Due to be completed by the end of next summer, the new facility leisure and wellness will include a six-lane 25metre pool, activity pool with flume, sauna and steam room, fitness suite and studio, spin studio, café, electric car charging points and bicycle storage.

It is due to be built to the BREEAM standard of 'excellent'.

Councillor Sam Gibbs and Councillor Phil Ireland enjoying the new zip-wire that has opened in Knaresborough

BREEAM is a recognised scheme that provides third-party certification for the assessment of the sustainability performance of individual buildings.

It will also incorporate high-efficiency building materials, air source heat pumps and solar panels to reduce the carbon footprint.

Achieving this BREEAM accreditation will contribute to the council’s vision to have a net zero-carbon economy by 2038.

Once complete, the existing pool will be demolished and replaced by a new modern play area that is due to open in the autumn.

The play area will include a climbing tower with slide, swings, a toddler multi-play system, wheelchair accessible roundabout, play panels and seating.

Councillor Sam Gibbs, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "The zip wire at Fysche Field in Knaresborough will be part of a bigger play area that will be a great asset for the town.

"And much like our investment at the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon, it will truly complement the new leisure facilities."

Councillor Phil Ireland, Knaresborough Aspin and Calcutt ward councillor, added: "This is a great new addition for Knaresborough and the start of a much wider play area and leisure facility for the town.