MasterChef and Bake Off stars announced for Live Cookery Theatre at Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

After a successful festival on The Stray in June, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is set to return for it’s second instalment on September 3 and 4 at Ripley Castle, a brand new location with views of the stunning castle and riverside.

Returning as a firm attendee favourite, the Live Cookery Theatre will play host to up to six demonstrations a day from local chefs, with the line-up carefully crafted by Yorkshire Food Guide.

This year features guest appearances from MasterChef 2022 winner Eddie Scott and Great British Bake Off’s 2021 contestant Freya Cox.

Joining them on the impressive line up is Samira Effa, Head Chef of Restaurant EightyEight at Grantley Hall, Thomas Robertson of Blossom Kitchen at The Coniston Hotel, and Tobias Quinn of Origin Social.

All chefs on the line up boast an incredible history of career successes, and are set to showcase a variety of different skills, techniques and styles in their specialty dishes.

Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Coordinator, said: “Our friends at Yorkshire Food Guide have done an incredible job curating a line-up of fantastic chefs for 2022 and we’re all set to watch entertaining performances and gain creative insight into new cooking styles.

"There’s something for everyone, and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase Yorkshire talent.”

Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend Ripley Castle on 3rd & 4th September, as they celebrate international cuisine with a diverse variety of street food traders, alongside independent bars and North Brewing Co beer and ale house.

The festival will also host an Artisan Market of over 80 independent businesses, roaming street performances, live family entertainment, interactive cooking activities, and a variety of live jazz, pop and acoustic Music from local artists.

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Harrogate Mind, having raised over £65,000 over the past six years for MIND Charities across the United Kingdom.