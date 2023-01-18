Muddy Boots 10k and fun run set to return next month to help raise money for Ripon primary school
The Muddy Boots multi-terrain 10k and fun run is set to return to Ripon on Sunday, February 5, to help fundraise for St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School.
The multi-terrain course, which starts and finishes at St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, will take runners through the picturesque countryside, incorporating a mixture of farmland, road, footpaths and trails.
All participants will receive a 'goody bag' upon completing the race and there will also be prizes for first, second and third male and female overall, first in age category, first male and first female school parent, and fastest team.
Entrants and their supporters can enjoy a variety of refreshments, including their hugely popular homemade cakes, at Race HQ before, during and after the race.
The event is organised by the St Wilfrid's Association, with all money raised being used to offer children who attend the school a full range of activities, including extra-curricular opportunities, and will also help towards improvements and refurbishments to the school.
There is also a Muddy Boots fun run which is open to all ages and will take place prior to the 10k race.
The approximate one mile course will take place across the school and adjoining Ripon Grammar school fields.
All fun run finishers will receive a participation medal and prizes will be awarded for overall and age category winners.
Entry for the 10k run starts from £17.50 for affiliated runners and £19.50 for unaffiliated runners and there have already been over 300 people sign up, with just 500 places available.
Fun run entry is just £5 online and assuming that the event doesn’t sell out, entry on the day will be available for an additional £1.00.
Organisers of the event are encouraging anyone who is wanting to participate in either the 10k or fun run to enter now to guarantee your place.
For more information and to enter, visit https://racebest.com/races/ettu4 or head to the Muddy Boots 10k & Fun Run Facebook page.
The organisers of the Muddy Boots 10k and fun run would like to thank their sponsors Westwood’s Barbershop and Social, FusionLX, MKM Building Supplies and Solo Property Management Ltd for all of their support.