IN PICTURES: 15 blooming fantastic snaps from the first day of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2023
The Harrogate Spring Flower Show got underway today (April 20) with a packed programme and something on offer for everyone to enjoy.
From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features, to talks and demonstrations plus great garden shopping, the show makes the perfect day out for gardeners.
It is the first major event in the national gardening calendar, welcoming the new growing season with a fantastic celebration of the very best in horticulture.
If you’re heading to the show this weekend, then make sure you check out our ultimate guide to everything you need to know
For more information about the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/
Here are some of the best pictures from the first day, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...