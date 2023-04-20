IN PICTURES: 15 blooming fantastic snaps from the first day of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2023

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show got underway today (April 20) with a packed programme and something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features, to talks and demonstrations plus great garden shopping, the show makes the perfect day out for gardeners.

It is the first major event in the national gardening calendar, welcoming the new growing season with a fantastic celebration of the very best in horticulture.

If you’re heading to the show this weekend, then make sure you check out our ultimate guide to everything you need to know

For more information about the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/

Here are some of the best pictures from the first day, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

1 . Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2023 Visitors enjoying the beautiful flowers on display in the sunshine at the Great Yorkshire Showground Photo: Gerard Binks

2 . Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2023 Jill Wiley enjoying the flowers and sunshine outside the Floral Art marquee at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

3 . Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2023 Sara Curston admiring the Vivienne Westwood tribute in the Floral Art marquee at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

4 . Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2023 The Harrogate International Partnerships garden celebrating the links with towns and cities across the world Photo: Gerard Binks