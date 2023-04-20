News you can trust since 1836
Gemma Miller of Harts Nursery amongst her Premier Gold award-winning lily displayGemma Miller of Harts Nursery amongst her Premier Gold award-winning lily display
Gemma Miller of Harts Nursery amongst her Premier Gold award-winning lily display

IN PICTURES: 15 blooming fantastic snaps from the first day of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2023

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show got underway today (April 20) with a packed programme and something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST

From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features, to talks and demonstrations plus great garden shopping, the show makes the perfect day out for gardeners.

It is the first major event in the national gardening calendar, welcoming the new growing season with a fantastic celebration of the very best in horticulture.

If you’re heading to the show this weekend, then make sure you check out our ultimate guide to everything you need to know

For more information about the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/

Here are some of the best pictures from the first day, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Visitors enjoying the beautiful flowers on display in the sunshine at the Great Yorkshire Showground

Visitors enjoying the beautiful flowers on display in the sunshine at the Great Yorkshire Showground Photo: Gerard Binks

Jill Wiley enjoying the flowers and sunshine outside the Floral Art marquee at the show

Jill Wiley enjoying the flowers and sunshine outside the Floral Art marquee at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

Sara Curston admiring the Vivienne Westwood tribute in the Floral Art marquee at the show

Sara Curston admiring the Vivienne Westwood tribute in the Floral Art marquee at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

The Harrogate International Partnerships garden celebrating the links with towns and cities across the world

The Harrogate International Partnerships garden celebrating the links with towns and cities across the world Photo: Gerard Binks

