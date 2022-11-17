Harrogate gardens set to light up town this festive season as winter illuminations return

Take an enchanting walk at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, marvelling at spectacular light displays along the way, with refreshed routes and dazzling new features on offer and the chance to experience the garden in a different light, even for those who have visited before.

The twinkling winter walk will highlight some of the season’s most spectacular sights after dark, with a selection of sweet and savoury treats available along the way.

New for 2022, you can enjoy ambient sounds around the Queen Mother's Lake and see the brand new ‘Thaliana Bridge’ lit up for the first time, as well as a ‘pixel lawn’ with hundreds of synchronised dancing lights.

The much-loved winter illuminations have returned to RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate

Harrogate farm shop to host Christmas Taster Day this weekend with plenty of freebies and discounts on offer

The RHS Garden Centre will remain open late throughout, where shoppers will find all they need for the perfect Christmas, including top quality British-grown Christmas trees, exquisite decorations, seasonal plants, festive foodie treats and unique gifts for all the family.

This year, Harlow Carr is working with local charity The Unity to offer two exclusive sessions for families living with disability, neurodiversity or from vulnerable backgrounds at 4.30pm on November 26 and December 10.

The winter illuminations will be on display at RHS Harlow Carr on selected dates from Thursday, November 17 till Friday, December 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad