Ranging from ‘The Spring Swashbuckle Pirates’ Adventure’ at Stocked Park to vegetable themed activities at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, there is much on offer for all the family to enjoy this week.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RHS Garden Harlow Carr are providing numerous ways for children to enjoy the half-term this week through until Sunday, June 4.

There is plenty on offer for families and children to get involved with this half-term.

From taking part in the Vegetable Olympics with the Garden Detectives, to a tomato growing workshop where children can plant a tomato plant to take home.

Along with this, all week there will be a self-led family trail to find “Fruit and Vegetable Superheroes” which will teach those following the ways of growing the food themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the trail, why not see what has been grown in the Kitchen Garden with the “Garden Detectives” as they take you on a tour of wonders being grown there.

Dates and times vary so be sure to find more information at: CLICK HERE

Stockeld Park

Get ready for a thrilling Pirate inspired week at Stocked Park as they present ‘The Spring Swashbuckle Pirates’ Adventure’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the family can take part in the Pirates Trail Quest through the forest to unlock the Enchanted Treasure Chest and don’t forget to come in your incredible Pirate fancy dress with the possibility to be crowned winner.

Enter the Mutiny Maze and be prepared to laugh at the pirate puns as you attempt to find your way out.

Come along to a performance of “Hook, Line & Stinker” as the comedy show follows a Motley Crew on their adventure through the seas. With a duration of 30 minutes, it is perfect to occupy all the family.

Shows take place at 12pm, 1pm, 2:30pm and additional tickets are required at £3.50 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the park start at from £15 and is open from 9:30am-6pm until 4th June.

Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park

Experience what the incredible natural world has to offer at the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park with free entry for children under 16 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take part in the Flower Power Nature Weaving as children are encouraged to collect from within the garden and park to help weave into the Earth Loom.

Discover the creatures of the water with the Garden Ranger as they teach what is in the depth of the ponds in Creatures of the Waterways, taking place on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th June from 10:30am - 12:30pm, children are free.

Wednesday, May 31 – A Dragon’s Tale: One hour interactive tour through the gardens with Dragonella telling the adventures and stories of magical creatures.

Suggested 4-10 year olds but all welcome, booking is essential. £10 per child (includes their garden entry). Limited places available so book in advance if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garden Tickets - Adults £12, children (under 16) Free.

For more information: CLICK HERE

Mother Shipton’s Cave

Come in Pirate fancy dress to take part in Treasure Island at Mother Shipton’s Cave until Sunday, June 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children will follow the treasure map to find hidden pirate treasure and along the way meet the fortune-teller (Venus, the Voodoo Princess) who will be telling you your fortune and may even conjure magic right before you.

With booking essential, the cave is open from 10am to 5:30pm (last admission 4pm).

To book your place, visit: CLICK HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comic-Con Yorkshire is coming to Harrogate this weekend and this is a must not miss extravaganza for fans of pop culture, films, tv, comic books, and more.

There are opportunities to attend various meet and greets with your favourite actors and actresses, take photographs and get autographs.

The special guests will attend question and answer panels to interact with fans in a more intimate way. Cosplay is a huge part of the event and so is encouraged and welcomed both days.

Early bird entry is at 9am with standard entry at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For ticket options and availability visit: CLICK HERE

Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal

Until Sunday, June 4, Fountains Abbey is presenting a May Half Term Trail everyday from 10am to 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part, pick up a free trail map from any admission point to follow along the adventure.

Within the park, Swanley Grange is inviting families to come and create some nature-based crafts from 11am-3pm. It is free to come designing and creating your very own bug house in the workshop.

This self-led family craft time is created by using sustainable and natural materials and is available for all ages and abilities. Open 7 days a week and no need to book in advance. Adult £18, Child £9.

For more information: CLICK HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birchfield Farm

This interactive farm welcomes families to come and engage with the animals it has to offer.

With lamb feeding from 11am until 2pm and guinea pig petting throughout the day, there are lots of ways to keep the family entertained.

Take a walk through the woodland area and build a den. Outdoor play equipment is also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open Tuesday through to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Adults £6.95 and children from two years to 16 are priced at £6.95. Under two’s admitted for free.

For more information: CLICK HERE

Stump Cross Caverns

Join in with the big Fossil Dig with the Stump Cross Caverns Cavewoman and view the collection of fossils and gems which are guaranteed to keep the children engaged. Entrance is £5 for Children and Adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A UV Cave Tour takes place from 3pm every day through to Sunday, June 4, using a UV torches to see the calcite rock magically glow, while a Little Explorers quiz and cave tour will take place each day until June 4 where youngsters can hunt the Prehistoric Dino egg, seek the Fairy Door and find the fossils.

Fossil and Gem Digs also take place 9.30 to 10.30 and 1.30pm to 2.30pm through until Sunday.