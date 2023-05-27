The globally-renowned pop culture event is coming to the Yorkshire Event Centre on June 3-4 courtesy of Monopoly Events and features an exciting celebrity line-up of British comedy and Hollywood legends.

John Cleese (Monty Python, Fawlty Towers) and Zach Galligan (Gremlins, Gremlins 2) are among the famous names set to appear, alongside screen stars from Buffy the

Vampire Slayer and Netflix’ Wednesday.

In celebration of Comic-Con Yorkshire 2023 and to invite event attendees to explore more of the Harrogate area while they are here, Events Harrogate is launching a programme of Town Welcome activity, with involvement from local businesses.

Show-goers attending Comic-Con Yorkshire will be able to pick up a special comic-style guide to Harrogate with details of places to visit and things to do while they are here, discounts to use with local shops and businesses and even a cosplay competition backed by the local business community.

Cold Bath Brewing on King’s Road in Harrogate will be hosting the official event after-party and is launching five specially brewed beers as part of the event celebration.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re delighted that Harrogate has been chosen as the location for Comic-Con Yorkshire 2023 and look forward to welcoming this fun and dynamic, family-friendly event to our fantastic town.

“It’s testament to Harrogate’s position as a first-class events destination that our patch was picked for Comic-Con Yorkshire.

“Our Town Welcome activity will encourage event attendees to make the most of their time here in North Yorkshire, and offers a great opportunity for our local business community to get on board with extending the Comic-Con party beyond the event itself.”

Heather Parry, Managing Director of Yorkshire Event Centre said: “Comic-Con will bring thousands of visitors into the area from across the UK which will not only benefit the charity we help fund, Yorkshire Agricultural Society, but also Harrogate and the local area."